Santo Domingo.- The Border Guard (Cesfront) on Tuesday seized 156 sacks of garlic inside a truck from Haiti, on the Caño de Boca-Montecristi road.

It also seized dozens of garlic-laden cases in several checkpoints around Dajabon, numerous boxes full of garlic, cigars, whiskey and other goods which Haitians tried to smuggle into the country.

In a statement, Cesfront said it arrested at least 68 Haitians traveling in a bus in the area of ??Santiago, and returned immediately to their country.

The of the vehicle's driver tried to avoid arrested by running into the bus stop.

It added that its agents halve also confiscated several motorcycles, which were we used to smuggle goods from Haiti.