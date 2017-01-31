Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Border Guard (Cesfront) on Tuesday seized 156 sacks of garlic inside a truck from Haiti, on the Caño de Boca-Montecristi road.

It also seized dozens of garlic-laden cases in several checkpoints around Dajabon, numerous boxes full of garlic, cigars, whiskey and other goods which Haitians tried to smuggle into the country.

In a statement, Cesfront said it arrested at least 68 Haitians traveling in a bus in the area of ??Santiago, and returned immediately to their country.

The of the vehicle's driver tried to avoid arrested by running into the bus stop.

It added that its agents halve also confiscated several motorcycles, which were we used to smuggle goods from Haiti.

Written by: laman00, 31 Jan 2017 12:49 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Well at least they didn't smuggle drugs oh that's right they're not Dominicans!!
Written by: danny00, 31 Jan 2017 11:36 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
come on laman00, Dominicans own the trade business.
Written by: danny00, 1 Feb 2017 11:23 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
no drugs only cigars.
Written by: ciber, 2 Feb 2017 8:39 AM
From: United States
Why do they not allow Garlic being a commercial product no matter ware from ?
Written by: marinos90209, 2 Feb 2017 3:02 PM
From: United States
I wonder who`s selling that garlic now....
Written by: bhaitian, 4 Feb 2017 1:39 AM
From: United States
@cyber,that was always the problem, DR complained about how Haiti has protectionists policy while it has a dumbing/protectionists policy. The whole attitude we will sell to you , we will not buy from.
Written by: bhaitian, 4 Feb 2017 1:40 AM
From: United States
Written by: bhaitian, 4 Feb 2017 2:24 AM
From: United States
Written by: bhaitian, 4 Feb 2017 2:25 AM
From: United States
Written by: bhaitian, 5 Feb 2017 11:41 PM
From: United States
