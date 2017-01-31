Santo Domingo.- The main suspect in the August, 2011, shooting death of the journalist José Silvestre was extradited to the country from Colombia on Monday and is already in custody, the Justice Ministry reported Wednesday.

Matías Avelino Castro arrived at Las Americas International Airport 5:37pm Monday on Avianca airlines and was immediately escorted to the San Pedro (east) Office the Prosecutor, jurisdiction in which the murder occurred.

Silvestre was abducted and murdered on August 2, 2011, by six individuals of a drug trafficking ring headed by Avelino Casro, who fled to Colombia afterward.

Avelino Castro will have to face the facts that are imputed to him as they are the one of supposedly to belong to a criminal grouping.

Codefendants Elvin Canario de Oleo and Ángel Amed Mañón Gutiérrez, the latter Avelino's driver, were sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined RD$8 million in damages after they were found guilty of Silvestre's murder.

Linked to star pitcher

Outlet eldia.com.do reports that 80% of Avelino Castro's assets are under the name of José Rijo, former star pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds.

In a press release, the Justice Ministry said Avelino Castro's extradition request in September 2016, was coordinated with the Foreign Ministry and the Dominican Embassy in Colombia.