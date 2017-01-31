Santo Domingo.- Government officials, private sector representatives and delegates from international organizations will begin a two-day meeting in the capital Wednesday to draft a plan to develop Dominican Republic's port and maritime sector.

The discussions are part of the Dominican Port Authority's (Apordom) dialogue toward a National Maritime and Port Strategy with a long-term proposals to establish due diligence to develop and incorporate relevant changes outlined in the new international standards.

"all the actors of the sector have been called to this Dialogue in order to conclude a strategy that establishes the objectives and guidelines for the transformation and adaptation of the port and maritime sector to the requirements and changes that demand both international trade and environmental norms and regulations, which also influence the communities where the sector operates and develop. " said Apordom director Víctor Gómez.

The activity will be inaugurated 9am Wednesday at the Foreign Ministry while work sessions will be held at the Sylver Hilton Hotel in the capital.

Gómez said during the talks Organization of American States port and maritime affairs technicians and specialists other countries and international organizations will examine, discuss and agree "democratically and in a participatory manner the key issues that will give rise to the guidelines that will foster a more modern, dynamic, efficient, socially responsible and environmentally friendly maritime and port system."

The official said several groups will discuss issues on the Legal and Regulatory Framework, Maritime and Port Human Talent Management, Maritime and Port Infrastructure and Maritime and Port Technology, Port Security among other topics.