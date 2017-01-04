Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry's deadline for farmers to dismantle infrastructure and equipment and remove crops and livestock from  Valle Nuevo National Park (central) expires January 29, but has yet to disclose what measures it will take to enforce it.

Moreover, Environment has yet to announce what would be the procedure to evict farmers and squatters who say they they've lived in the area for more than 50 years.

Eminent domain

On Tuesday outlet diariolibre.com reported a payment in 2003 of RD$243 million in state bonds to the Guzmán Abreu family to expropriate two plots within Valle Nuevo National Park, declared eminent domain.

A part of those parcels belong to companies represented by Guzmán Abreu's inheritors, beneficiaries of the RD$243.0 million paid to those companies on August 10, 2004, just six days prior to ending Hipolito Mejia's presidency (2000-2004).

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: StevenB, 5 Jan 2017 11:13 AM
From: Dominican Republic
What about the national park in Cabarete? Everyone including the mayor has built houses (for his sister i understand) in the national park. Nothing being done there! I also understand that this is land they can never own and homes they can never sell because there is no title.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 