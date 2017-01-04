Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry's deadline for farmers to dismantle infrastructure and equipment and remove crops and livestock from Valle Nuevo National Park (central) expires January 29, but has yet to disclose what measures it will take to enforce it.

Moreover, Environment has yet to announce what would be the procedure to evict farmers and squatters who say they they've lived in the area for more than 50 years.

Eminent domain

On Tuesday outlet diariolibre.com reported a payment in 2003 of RD$243 million in state bonds to the Guzmán Abreu family to expropriate two plots within Valle Nuevo National Park, declared eminent domain.

A part of those parcels belong to companies represented by Guzmán Abreu's inheritors, beneficiaries of the RD$243.0 million paid to those companies on August 10, 2004, just six days prior to ending Hipolito Mejia's presidency (2000-2004).