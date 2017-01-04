Santo Domingo.- The National Police Tuesday night arrested Bryan Felix Paulino, alleged accomplice in various assaults and murder together with Army 1st Lt., John Percival Matos.

police spokesman Nelson Rosario did not specify where the suspect was arrested, although local media reports Felix, 23, was detained 22 kilometers of the capital on the Duarte highway.

Félix is accused of robbing three armored truck together with Percival, the latest a Popular bank branch in Plaza Lama shopping center on 27 de Febrero Av. Making off with around RD$3.7 million and US$25 000 on Monday, December 26.

Percival was killed by police two days later amid a fierce shootout in Bonao (central), after which they turned to capturing Félix, in an extensive manhunt including raids in various parts of the country.