Santo Domingo.- Former President Hipólito Mejía, who in 2004 signed a bill into Law 202-04 that severed hundreds of square kilometers out of protected areas, met Wednesday morning with Environment minister Francisco Dominguez, as the conflict over Valle Nuevo National Park escalates.

In a statement, Environment says the meeting was called to talk about the "rescue" of Valle Nuevo, a mountainous enclave near Constanza (central).

With just days before Environment's deadline for farmers and squatters to leave the protected area expires, Mejia on Monday asked president Danilo Medina to resolve the impasse by talking with the affected parties.