Close Gallery
H. Mejia, environment-unfriendly
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Former President Hipólito Mejía, who in 2004 signed a bill into Law 202-04 that severed hundreds of square kilometers out of protected areas, met Wednesday morning with Environment minister Francisco Dominguez, as the conflict over Valle Nuevo National Park escalates.

In a statement, Environment says the meeting was called to talk about the "rescue" of Valle Nuevo, a mountainous enclave near Constanza (central).

With just days before Environment's deadline for farmers and squatters to leave the protected area expires, Mejia on Monday asked president Danilo Medina to resolve the impasse by talking with the affected parties.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 