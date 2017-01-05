Close Gallery
Will Aguas Blancas recover its splendor?
Santo Domingo.- Anguish reigns among the more than 400 farmers scattered in 33 communities within the 910 square kilometers of the Pérez Rancier National Park (??Valle Nuevo), in contrast to environmentalists' expectation of a much-needed victory.

Government officials affirm that the Environment Ministry deadline which expires at the end of January seek to recover the seriously damaged watersheds in the highland region where even rivers and several streams born.

There's joy among many Constanza residents and environmentalists who say the measure will prompt the recovery of the main sources of water that supply nearly the entire northern valley (Cibao).

However the villagers and large land barons in the communities of La Vega, Monseñor Noel, San José de Ocoa and Azua provinces will no longer profit from crops that range from cabbage to chick peas.

"If Danilo (president Medina) is so good he should come and talk to each one of us. We put him in office and look at what he does to us," warned Cleto Anasagati, who has five hectares planted with carrots in the village El Convento.

Census needed

Although the Environment  Ministry census tallied 409 farmers, the Valle Nuevo National Park administrator Julio César de los Santos says there are as many as 500, as those in Monseñor Noel province weren't counted.

Among the water bodies most affected by the pipes that are often as long as nine kilometers figure the Aguas Blancas waterfalls, and Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, Yuna, Tireo, Sonador, La Cueva, Los Arroyos, Pinar Bonito, Guarícano, Guayabal and El Limón rivers. 

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 5 Jan 2017 12:11 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
"If Danilo (president Medina) is so good he should come and talk to each one of us. We put him in office and look at what he does to us,"

Along with all the rest of the voters who opted for the PLD. You reap what you sow!
