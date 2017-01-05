Previous Next Close Gallery
F. Baez's torched car.
Santo Domingo.- The National District three-judge court on thursday ruled to release Italian-Canadian businessman Antonio Carbone, charged with attempting to murder Dream Casinos Corp. general manager Fernando Báez Guerrero in 2014.

The court ruled that the one-year pretrial detention imposed by National District judge Jose Alejandro Vargas had expired.

Baez's lawyers complained that the ruling was handed down despite their challenge of presiding Rafael Antonio Pacheco.

Hr said as the result of the release he fears for his life, now that Carbone, who's still under investigation into an international scandal of Dream Casinos Corp.

Carbone along with his brother Francesco Carbone were charged with plotting to murder Báez, in a dispute over the Dream Casinos administration. The Carbones claim a majority stake in the casinos.

Baez's vehicle was car-bombed in October, 2014, and Carbone was arrested as he was about to leave the country at Punta Cana Airport. Francesco Carbone was declared a fugitive, along with another foreigner.

Dominican and Canada authorities investigate whether an alleged international mafia uses Dream casinos and a chain of around 1,000 betting parlors as a front for their operations.

COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
Written by: danny00, 5 Jan 2017 4:48 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
free as a bird. its free time in the dominican republic. free its good being free. hohohohohoho
Written by: Adrian29630, 5 Jan 2017 5:03 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Or as Queen sang "I want to break free"
Written by: danny00, 5 Jan 2017 5:49 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
wonder if the 3 so-called judges got equal shares. good and fair question by the Capt danny00 guy
Written by: danny00, 5 Jan 2017 5:52 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
as they say in Stgo ' its new car buying time '.
Written by: danny00, 5 Jan 2017 6:13 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
breaking news while Dominicans was sleeping last night the great country of Israel is building the tallest solar tower in the world. some good news for domincans the building of yolas is up 67% this year. at least something is going the right way 4 poor uneducated Dominicans, more good news sing sing prison in upstate New York, though a press release this morning said that any Dominican that is encarcerated at this prison is eligiable 4 early release if they can say the entire alphabet and sign their name in full without using a X.
