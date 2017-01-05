Santo Domingo.- The National District three-judge court on thursday ruled to release Italian-Canadian businessman Antonio Carbone, charged with attempting to murder Dream Casinos Corp. general manager Fernando Báez Guerrero in 2014.

The court ruled that the one-year pretrial detention imposed by National District judge Jose Alejandro Vargas had expired.

Baez's lawyers complained that the ruling was handed down despite their challenge of presiding Rafael Antonio Pacheco.

Hr said as the result of the release he fears for his life, now that Carbone, who's still under investigation into an international scandal of Dream Casinos Corp.

Carbone along with his brother Francesco Carbone were charged with plotting to murder Báez, in a dispute over the Dream Casinos administration. The Carbones claim a majority stake in the casinos.

Baez's vehicle was car-bombed in October, 2014, and Carbone was arrested as he was about to leave the country at Punta Cana Airport. Francesco Carbone was declared a fugitive, along with another foreigner.

Dominican and Canada authorities investigate whether an alleged international mafia uses Dream casinos and a chain of around 1,000 betting parlors as a front for their operations.