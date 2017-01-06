Santo Domingo.- Haiti senator-elect Guy Philipe, who's wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), was arrested Thursday by Haitian police as he was leaving a radio station in Port-au-Prince's upscale Petionville district.

Philipe, a former colonel of the dismantled Army and who became the country's chief of police, was linked to the attack on the motorcade of former Dominican president Leonel Fernandez in Port-au-Prince on December 12, 2005.

He was accompanied by bodyguards when taken into custody, according to Efe reporters at the scene.

Philipe, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Haiti presidency in 2006, has been blamed for several uprisings in Haiti, including his leading role in the 2004 coup that toppled Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

After the DEA accused him of drug trafficking in 2007, Philipe went on the lam until last year when he resurfaced with a call for civil disobedience against the transitional government Michel Martelly left office.