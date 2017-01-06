Santo Domingo.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso on Thursday night unsealed the indictment against members of the gang of alleged bank robbers headed by the late John Percival.

She requested one year of pretrial detention to widen the investigation into the three armored car heists in which the suspects allegedly made off with more than RD$8.0 million.

Brayan Félix (Mariachi), Army major Elvin Rodgers, Reyvi Corporan (Culebra) and Javier de Jesus Fernández Perelló face one year in prison to await trial, on charges of murdering an armored truck guard, armed robbery and conspiracy to use high-caliber weapons to terrorize society.