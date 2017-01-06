Santo Domingo.- Prominent journalist and deputy Foreign minister César Medina on Friday called vice president Margarita Cedeño's affirmation that Donald Trump's win in the US threatens the Dominican people's interests, "reckless."

The critique by Medina, a staunch supporter of president Danilo Medina, is the latest evidence of the widening rift between the head of state and Cedeño's husband former president Leonel Fernandez, who also heads the ruling PLD party.

In his daily column in listin.com.do, the journalist and diplomat said Cedeño made a serious blunder by offering such reckless statements against the US president-elect.

Medina called Cedeño's position "untimely statements that confuse the population."

In an article published by Listin Monday, Cedeño reiterated that Trump's victory represents a threat to the interests of the Dominican people.

She said Trump's actions in the transition "set the tone for what will be a presidency that will keep the world on the verge of great tensions."

Moreover, Cedeño, in a video that went viral, had openly urged Dominicans living in the US to vote for Hillary Clinton in the last election.

Government backs away

On Tuesday Presidency administrative minister José Ramón Peralta stated the government's position on Cedeño's statement. "The government of the Dominican Republic didn't have candidates in the last United States elections because that's a sovereign decision of the American people."