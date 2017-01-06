Santo Domingo.- Transport Union (Mochotran) boss Alfredo Pulinario (Cambita) on warned that with the jumps on gasoline and propane prices announced earlier Friday, what the government is does is provoke drivers to take to the streets, "because they cannot withstand the high cost of fuels and vehicle parts any longer."

Pulinario, known as one of the "country's owners" for their frequent and often violent strikes, said drivers who don't receive the fuel subsidy known as Bonogás to continue operating with the current fares, prices with jumps of RD$3.00 per gallon on gasoline and RD$4.00 on propane. "The 123 commuter routes and the 22,000 drivers affiliated to Mochotran consider the increase excessive."

The union boss said since assuming the post, Industry and Commerce minister Temístocles Montás has brought unrest to Dominican families with the constant increases on fuels and the destruction of the transport unions.

Pulinario asked president Danilo Medina to meet with transport leaders and route operators to seek a solution. "The different transport federations and unions expect the government's response, before we have to resort to other initiatives, which neither benefit the population nor the State."