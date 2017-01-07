One scandal trumps another in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo .- The bust of the gang of bank robbers headed by the late John Percival and its ongoing investigation has pushed out of the headlines other even more stunning cases that would lead to hook some of the proverbial "big fish."

Such is the case of the Odebrecht probe which has made little progress at the local level, despite confessions that emerged October 2016 that the Brazilian company paid US$92 million to Dominican officials to obtain various infrastructure contracts.

Brazilian plane maker Embraer has also admitted paying bribes to sell eight Super Tucano aircraft to the Dominican Republic.

The alleged bribe has yet to be proven despite indicments obtained by the Office of the Anticorruption Prosecutor against former Defense minister Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio; Air Force Col. Carlos Piccini Núñez, and as alleged middlemen the business leaders Daniel Aquino Hernández and his son Daniel Aquino Méndez.

The Justice Ministry this week affirmed however that the investigation continue "in various routes" regarding Odebrecht's admitting having paid US$92 million in bribes in the country over the last two decades.

The scandal has nearly vanished from newspaper headlines since December 28, to give way to the movie-like manhunt for Percival's gang of banks robbers, of whom five are in custody.

The coal-fired power plant being built at Punta Catalina in southern Peravia province is yet another scandal linked to Odebrecht that has also lost prominence, despite being widely questioned for lack of transparency in the call for tenders and an alleged ballooned cost as high as US$1.0 billion.