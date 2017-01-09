Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- In response to the Government's actions to deal with the officials who've taken Odebrecht's bribes to balloon the cost of contracts in the Dominican Republic, the local chapter of Transparency International on Monday demanded punishment.

Citizen Participation says while in Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and Peru have set litigation in motion that have forced it to negotiate, the Dominican Republic lags behind by mulling requests for information from other nations that have had similar contracts. and energy

Odebrecht has worked on more than 18 infrastructure projects since 2002, for which it admittedly paid than US$92 million in bribes to officials, and paid commissions to middlemen to secure contracts, while ballooning the cost of the work.

 The US, Brazil, Switzerland

Ocebrecht has already agreed to pay US$2.05 billion to compensate for the illegal actions in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil, where the scandal is known as Lava Jato (car wash).

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: chillinout, 9 Jan 2017 4:23 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Historical pattern of failed prosecutions starting?
Written by: chillinout, 9 Jan 2017 4:24 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Historical pattern of failed prosecutions starting?
Written by: Ricardolito, 9 Jan 2017 5:06 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I really wish that DT would be more precise inthe articles ..so often they give false impressions. In this case look at the heading saying the DR has to come clean in the US$ 2.5 billion car wash . In actual fact the DR has nothing to do with this amount and this finally stated in the last paragraph whe the amount is shown to be solely for the USA , Switzland and Brazil . A billion is thousand million in USA terms but is a million million in England and many European countries .
No matter what ,does DT want to get the money back from the Ocebecht company or from the Dominicans to whom the amount was paid. ?? Make up your mind and advise the prosecutors.
Written by: lennoxnev, 9 Jan 2017 5:21 PM
From: United States Virgin Islands, DR
DT has probably used the below article of today for it's story:

eldia.com.do/participacion-ciudadana-exige-acciones-contundentes-contra-funcionarios-aceptaron-sobornos/
