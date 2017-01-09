Santo Domingo.- In response to the Government's actions to deal with the officials who've taken Odebrecht's bribes to balloon the cost of contracts in the Dominican Republic, the local chapter of Transparency International on Monday demanded punishment.

Citizen Participation says while in Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and Peru have set litigation in motion that have forced it to negotiate, the Dominican Republic lags behind by mulling requests for information from other nations that have had similar contracts. and energy

Odebrecht has worked on more than 18 infrastructure projects since 2002, for which it admittedly paid than US$92 million in bribes to officials, and paid commissions to middlemen to secure contracts, while ballooning the cost of the work.

The US, Brazil, Switzerland

Ocebrecht has already agreed to pay US$2.05 billion to compensate for the illegal actions in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil, where the scandal is known as Lava Jato (car wash).