Miguel Vargas Maldonado, hoy.com.do
Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Foreign Relations, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, has reiterated the country and the region's commitment to guarantee protection and security for the country's populations.

During the Tuesday lauch of the National Workshop for Strengthening Criminal Investigations in the Countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA), the foreign minister spoke of the need for one single voice to lead those responsible for fighting organized crime in the region.

"We need to define a strategic route to establish the country's main needs in this area, with timely, relevant and adequate information," he stated.

Vargas Maldonado is convinced that once a defined strategy has been designed, they will be able to determine where the greatest impact of this type of policy would be seen.

He expressed his commitment to working on an ongoing basis with the SICA temporary presidencies, currently held by
Costa Rica, to be followed by Panama and then in January 2018 by the Dominican Republic.

Written by: lsantiago77, 1 Feb 2017 12:26 PM
From: United States
i cant help but laugh when latin america talks about fighting crime, the most corrupt governments talking about following the law and fighting crime is just a joke.
Written by: situationaenglish, 1 Feb 2017 12:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
This scumbag is talking like he's the most honest when he's one of the most corrupt in Dominican Republic and Latin America. This dude sold out his party for a BS post with the PLD. Just another example of someone talking BS. Only in Dominican Republic you get away with being corrupt and act like you are honest. Even people in he's own party are not happy with this scumbag because their association with the PLD didn't get them enough "political post = BOTELLA" in the government, bunch of sell outs. El cree en la politica no cree en nadie, Our government system is nothing but a phucking pyramid with a bunch of fake political post = ladrones del estado y roba futuro de los jovenes.
Written by: laman00, 1 Feb 2017 1:17 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
You can rule ignorance, you can manipulate the illiterate, you can do whatever you want when people are uneducated, so that goes in line with corrupt business and corrupt politics, Latin America is full of leaders just like this guy and with full of CRAP....
Written by: zooma, 1 Feb 2017 2:12 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

This is a laughter. Fighting crime begins at home and the whole house is tainted, unable to proceed without exposing everyone's defects. So, nothing is done.

Written by: Adrian29630, 1 Feb 2017 2:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Exactly. Coming from one of the most corrupt politicians in one of the most corrupt governments in Latin America this is just a joke.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 1 Feb 2017 5:51 PM
From: United States
