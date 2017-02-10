Santo Domingo.- Justice minister Jean Rodriguez will travel to Brazil February 16 to meet with authorities investigating the "Lava Jato" corruption scandal, along with representatives from the countries where Odebrecht admitted paying bribes to obtain construction contracts.

The official said the countries that have requested international cooperation from Brazil's federal prosecutors, including the Dominican Republic, have been invited to the meeting.

He said he will participate on that same day in a multilateral technical meeting on the "Lava Jato" case with attorneys general and investigators, and other meetings on the 17th with each of the prosecutors from the countries that investigate the company's activities.

Rodriguez said he requested from Brazil's Supreme Court certified copies of the confessions of Odebrecht executives and asked to meet with his Brasilia counterpart Rodrigo Janot Monteiro.

Extended investigation

The Justice Ministry meanwhile has asked the National District Coordinating Judge to declare the Odebrecht case complex, to extend the investigation prior to the unsealing of an indictment.