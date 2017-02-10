Close Gallery
Aguas Blancas, the Caribbean's tallest waterfalls, might recover its splashy splendor.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Since the removal of hundreds of water pipelines from the Valle Nuevo National Park, irrigation water volumes have increased in the lower part of Constanza.

Constanza Environmental Council member Johnny Marte explained that one of the rivers with the greatest water volume is the Grande al Medio, which provides irrigation for several agricultural communities

He added that this is evident in the course of the river towards the communities of Montellano, El Castillo and La Siberia. In addition, there is more water towards the southern part of the Nizao River, an area where water was being transferred.

Marte said that in the Valley of Constanza the increased flow was notable in the irrigation systems in farming communities where water flow had been been diminishing for years, such as  Colonia Kennedy, Caballeriza, Ojo de Agua, El Arenazo and Maldonado. He said that the improvement was evident despite the fact that it is the dry season when rains are not as frequent.

Readers will recall that on January 29th, Ministry of Environment and military personnel dismantled agricultural irrigation installations in Valle Nuevo, in fulfillment of Resolution 14-2016 that ordered a halt to agriculture and livestock farming in the protected area.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Feb 2017 4:04 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
A most important fight to win and congratulations..now water can be shared more equitably and land degregation can cease .
Written by: bernies, 10 Feb 2017 4:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Excellent, now the whole community can enjoy and have use of this precious natural resource. Thank you Dominguez Brito. Now let's go after those cutting down the trees in the Southwestern part of the country.
Written by: danny00, 10 Feb 2017 5:19 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
RICKY, let's hope the locals don't make pee pee in the waters. and please I hope the locals use tide detregent when doing there laundry.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 