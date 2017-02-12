Previous Next Close Gallery
Trump...err...Alec Balswin
Santo Domingo.-  Dominican Republic newspaper El Nacional has gained world fame when it used a photo of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump – instead of the actual president – has tweeted an apology that might bug Real Trump even more.

The newspaper, one of the country's most respected, featured side-by-side pictures of Baldwin and Trump on its Friday edition.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 12 Feb 2017 12:01 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

lol

A great editing oversight. But I suspect and only suspect it was intentional. ...with a "fake" apology ?

Written by: laman00, 12 Feb 2017 12:01 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

Yawn

who gives a f---k about El Nacional...............................
