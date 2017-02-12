Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic newspaper El Nacional has gained world fame when it used a photo of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump – instead of the actual president – has tweeted an apology that might bug Real Trump even more.
The newspaper, one of the country's most respected, featured side-by-side pictures of Baldwin and Trump on its Friday edition.
lol
A great editing oversight. But I suspect and only suspect it was intentional. ...with a "fake" apology ?
Yawn
who gives a f---k about El Nacional...............................