Santo Domingo.- More than 132,400 people in the Dominican Republic thus far have signed a petition calling for the appointment of independent prosecutors who, together with the UN, would investigate the bribes paid by Odebrecht in the country in exchange for public works constructs.

The signatures are collected in the "Libro Verde" (green book) against impunity by the grassroots group Poder Ciudadano (citizen power), which on January 22 organized a massive march in the Dominican capital against corruption and impunity in the Caribbean country of ten million.

The book will be delivered to the National Palace next Wednesday, during a nationwide mobilization, according to the group.

The group said it will continue to collect more signatures in the various "green points" set up in most of the provinces, as well as on the Web, calling for an objective investigation in the scandal of Odebrecht, which admitted paying US$$ 92.0 million in bribes to Dominican officials to secure billions of dollar in contracts in the country over nearly two decades.