Constanza, Dominican Republic.-  A group of farmers evicted from Valle Nuevo National Park (central) are sticking to their demand that the Government relocate them to other lands where they can plant.

Group spokesman Norberto Rosario on Sunday asked president Danilo Medina to disclose the areas which they would occupy once evictions conclude in lands where they've farmed for more than 40 years.

"We will continue to demand our rights until Danilo Medina intervenes. Since Domínguez Brito (Environment minister Francisco) doesn't listen or understand, it's  the President who makes the decision," Rosario said.

Environment halts constructions

The Jarabacoa Environment Ministry municipal office on Sunday halted several infrastructure projects being built without permits in critical areas of the highland region.

"Dozens of trees of different varieties had been illegally cut down to pave the way for lots of land for the construction of summer cottages in the areas "Pino del Puerto" and "El Montaña", affecting over one hundreds of  trees of Pinnus Occidentalis, Grayumo, Guama, Copey, Pata de Gallo, Palo Amarillo, Juan Primero, Palo Santo, Sablito, Jaiquí, among others," Environment said on its  website.

It said Environment will fine the promoters and alleged project owners, who've been also charged by the La Vega Office of the Environment Prosecutor.

"Among those identified as responsible for this ecological crime are Mr. Pedro Antonio Basilis Wenceslao, Medrano Basilis and Wilson López, but other possible perpetrators are being investigated.

