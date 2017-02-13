Close Gallery
The unprecedented police munity in San Francisco DM was a wakeup call.
Santo Domingo.- Faced with growing discontent among military and police ranks, the Army General Command on Sunday ordered its active members against making statements or declarations to the media.

Memo No.2- (2017) reminds Army members that the men and women in uniform who make unauthorized public statements and/or declarations on the mass media and social networks face the Defense Ministry's legal repercussions.

"The violation of the provisions will entail the corresponding investigative process, which will establish responsibilities and the one or those involved in this violation will be drastically punished according to what our current military legal order stipulates," the memo says.

During the last few months several members of the military and police have uploaded videos to the social networks to complain of low salaries and other shortcomings, a practice of defiance unprecedented in the country.

