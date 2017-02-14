Santo Domingo.- For the third time in as many decades, the Dominican Republic embarks on the titanic task of replacing the vehicle park in public and cargo transport as stipulated in the recently approved law to reorganize the sector.

The effort has precedents in the early 1990s with the creation of the ONATRATE bus system, and later in 2003, with Plan Renove, both initiatives ending in mass corruption and convicted and jailed transport sector leaders.

The new law sets a 10-year deadline for the newly created National Transit and Ground Transport Institute (INTRANT) to "gradually withdraw" the heaps called vehicles.

The various types of passenger and cargo vehicles in bad condition must be removed from Internal Taxes' (DGII) National Motor Vehicle Registry and "immediately demolished by INTRANT," the new law stipulates.

The Executive Branch must enforce the law "until reaching the maximum established lifespan," of 15 years for light vehicles of up to four passengers; 17 years, for minibuses of five to 20 passengers; 20 years, for minibuses from 21 to 26 passengers; 25 years, for buses from 37 passengers onwards; 30 years for heavy vehicles and 10 years for motorcycles.