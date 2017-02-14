Santo Domingo.- The oldest half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was murdered in Malaysia on Monday, Bloomberg reports citing a South Korean government official.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of former leader Kim Jong Il, aged in his mid 40s, "fell out of favor with his father after he was caught trying to enter Japan using a fake Dominican Republic passport in 2001."

The outlet reports that the official, who asked not to be identified, citing government policy, said poison was involved in his death, but provided no other details.

"Two unidentified women killed Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport with a poison needle before fleeing in a taxi, YTN television station reported, citing a government source. Malaysia’s police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment."

"According to Japanese reporter Yoji Gomi, who wrote a book about him in 2012. Kim Jong Nam had been critical of Kim Jong Un, reportedly saying in 2012 that he “won’t last long” because of his youth and inexperience. The two brothers have different mothers."

Bloomberg adds that news of the murder comes two days after Kim Jong Un test-fired a ballistic missile as part of efforts to develop North Korea’s nuclear-weapons capability.

