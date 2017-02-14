Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment continues its torrid pace in various fronts, on Tuesday canceled the environmental permit and shattered the metal scrap company Metales Antillanos, at La Isabela industrial zone, Santo Domingo Norte.

The company buys, gathers, ships and and processes scrap metal for export and guts steel-hull ships.

In a statement, Environment said it canceled the permit because the company continued to gut ships within 30 meters from a protected zone.

Catfish

Also on Tuesday, Environment announced an evaluation on the potential impact of cat and devil fish, which attack native varieties and damage floras in rivers, lagoons and other bodies of water in the East region.

"The reproduction of Catfish, Clarias batrachus, and Diablo or Limpiavidrios fish at the expense of the native species is abundant in the bodies of waters of Higüey, La Romana, El Seibo, Hato Mayor and San Pedro de Macorís, where they have gradually eliminated native species, known as guava, dajao, tilapia, shrimp, crab, poplar and eel."

Lagoon

Environmental Ministry Technicians inspected and sampled the bluish water that was being poured into Laguna Mallén, San Pedro de Macorís (east), Environment said Tuesday, one day after bikers denounced the pollution.

It said inspectors were sent to the site, after receiving a complaint by citizens who raised concern on social networks. "The onsite inspection indicates that the waters came from the company EZC Manufacturing, which dyes and washes garments, located in the San Pedro de Macorís Free Zone Park.