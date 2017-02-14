Close Gallery
Luis Manuel Medina, Luis (Leo) Martinez.
Update: secretary recovers after surgery

Santo Domingo.- Gunmen reportedly took two security guards hostage, after fleeing the scene while police say hree suspects are being held.

Dayaba Garcia, secretary of the station who was injured by gunfire from the two hooded gunmen. She isreportedly pregnant.

It emerged that the journalists were the two men who denounced the pollution being spewed into protected area, Laguna Mallen, in San Pedro.

FILE. Radio journalists Luis Manuel Medina and Luis (Leo ) Martinez were gunned down near noon Tuesday, according to the San Pedro prosecutor Edwin Encarnación.

He said Dayana Garcia, secretary of the station was injured by gunfire from the two hooded gunmen. She is guarded condition.

Martínez was the director of the FM103.5 radio station, located in the second floor of the Centro Comercial del Este shopping plaza, where Medina was the announcer.

Martinez was found dead in his office slumped in his chair, minutes after Medina's death, show as he was about to conclude his live program.

COMMENTS
11 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 14 Feb 2017 1:21 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

A Valentines day Massacre !!
Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Feb 2017 2:28 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
And still people do not want the death sentence here !! We are becoming like a little America with these killings by gunfire
Written by: bernies, 14 Feb 2017 2:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
And the question again is what are the security guard for in those commercial plaza. Jumbo of San Pedro is not a very safe place for shopping because their security personal are more concern about a shopper stealing a banana than actually protecting the lives of their clients. That is why I always prefer to shop at IBERIA super market because they got covered parking with smalls access entry and exits.
Written by: chillinout, 14 Feb 2017 3:16 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Start looking for a connection to the polluters.
Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Feb 2017 4:06 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I think they have the murderers....they have been caught
Written by: zooma, 15 Feb 2017 7:19 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

It is too early to surmise the killings were about environmental issues. There may have been another agenda for the murders ?

Written by: Ricardolito, 15 Feb 2017 7:57 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
15 people now have been detained
Written by: Ricardolito, 15 Feb 2017 7:57 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
15 people nor have been detained
Written by: laman00, 15 Feb 2017 12:50 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

15 people nor have been detained

I like this Ricky you're a news within the news keep us updated please!!!!!!!!
Written by: DomRat, 15 Feb 2017 2:13 PM
From: Dominican Republic
I always remember a scene from 'Fargo' where they run a guy through a wood chipper. The mind is a strange organ, I can't imagine why that thought flitted through it.
Written by: Tuznik, 15 Feb 2017 7:28 PM
From: United States
How old are the en captured ? If young men . I would say they were hired . There are lots od young men in the DR . That will gun down any body for a mere 5 hundred bucks these days . In fact young men or even teen agers . Are the biggest market place for cartel killers . There s a strong chance that they were hired by somebody that works with or are related to cartel members . And looking for a simple assassination . Did any body bother to stop two teens on a motor bike after the shooting ?
No . They always just roll right through check points . How ever . It does sound like the shooters were caught , hopefully That is . Or the real shooters will never be found . Still riding around two on a bike and looking for trouble . As usual .
