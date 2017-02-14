Santo Domingo.- Gunmen reportedly took two security guards hostage, after fleeing the scene while police say hree suspects are being held.

It emerged that the journalists were the two men who denounced the pollution being spewed into protected area, Laguna Mallen, in San Pedro.

FILE. Radio journalists Luis Manuel Medina and Luis (Leo ) Martinez were gunned down near noon Tuesday, according to the San Pedro prosecutor Edwin Encarnación.

He said Dayana Garcia, secretary of the station was injured by gunfire from the two hooded gunmen. She is guarded condition.

Martínez was the director of the FM103.5 radio station, located in the second floor of the Centro Comercial del Este shopping plaza, where Medina was the announcer.

Martinez was found dead in his office slumped in his chair, minutes after Medina's death, show as he was about to conclude his live program.