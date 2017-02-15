Close Gallery
 José Alejandro Vargas. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo.- A National District judge will rule on the request to validate the plea bargaining agreement  between the Justice Ministry and Odebrecht on at 10am on March 1.

Instruction Courts coordinating judge José Alejandro Vargas announced the decision during the hearing Tuesday in the National District Permanent Attention Court.

Anticorruption prosecutor Laura Guerrero; Odebrecht Dominican Republic manager Marcelo Hofke, his lawyer Robert Valdez and Odebrecht legal consultant Mauricio Becerra attended the 40 minute meeting with Vargas.

Guerrero said it will be up to Vargas to rule whether or not to validate the plea bargaining agreement, which calls for Odebrecht to pay a US$184 million fine, or double the amount of the admitted US$92 million bribe, allegedly distributed to lawmakers and government officials by Odebrecht local executive Angel Rondon. 

