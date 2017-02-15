Think tank again slams Dominican Republic leader on corruption.!!!!

Santo Domingo.- The spokesman of a judicial think tank on Wednesday railed against the Dominican government for signing an out-or court-agreement with the company Odebrecht, and for dismissing officials charged with corruption, instead of seeking convictions.

It's the second time in a many months that Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (FINJUS) vice president Servio Tulio Castaños slams the government headed by Danilo Medina, after demanding on January 11 that "officials bribed by Odebrecht must end up in jail."

He criticized the agreement signed between the Justice Ministry and the Brazilian company and urged the State to seek compensation for its admitted ballooning the cost of works of infrastructure. "That company incurred an improper business model that forced them to sign addenda, after being assigned the projects through tenders."

"We're facing the most emblematic corruption case, not just in Latin America," the attorney said, speaking after the Round Table on Security and Justice.

He also questioned president Medina's now routine measure of only dismissing and not charging those officials linked to corruption.

He cited the case of State-owned Enterprises (CORDE) Leoncio Almánzar, who was dismissed after irregular sales of lands in the barrio Los Tres Brazos to the investment company Infepa -subsequently Titulatec-, to acquire more than 1.2 million square meters for RD$80.0 million, or a mere RD$66.00 per square meter.