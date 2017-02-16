Santo Domingo.- José Rodríguez, who police say killed two journalists in San Pedro de Macorís (east), was found dead Wednesday night in a thicket near the city's Los Multi district.

According to authorities, the accused took his own live when cornered by police just 24 hours after allegedly gunning down radio journalists Leónidas Martínez and Luis Manuel Medina.

Area residents affirm however that there was a shootout that lasted around 10 minutes.

Authorities also said that Rodríguez was hiding in the sugar cane village of La Esperanza, where he had a baseball academy, and had been hiding out in a house of the area since yesterday.

It said Rodriguez, 59, was deported from the US.

During the incident, Dayanina García secretary of the 103FM radio station, was also injured by gunfire.