Santo Domingo.- The historic corruption within the State Sugar Council (CEA) played a key role in the murder of two journalists during a live broadcast in a city in Dominican Republic´s east region, according to developments emerged Thursday.

Reports by local media say that the victims were "mediating" in a conflict over the sale of a lot by the CEA to more than one person, which led to the fatal outcome.

The CEA said it had returned the money for a failed sale of government-owned land in San Pedro de Macoris to José Rodríguez, the main suspect in the shooting murder of FM103 radio station director Leonidas Martinez and news anchor Luis Manuel Medina.

In an October 6, 2016, letter sent to the CEA, the suspect asked to be reimbursed RD$119,500 he had advanced as down payment for a lot in the village of El Jagual , which neighbors were using as a baseball diamond, but the entity hadn't provided another plot.

With a check written on January 11 , the CEA proceeded to "refund for land purchased for the same amount ceded by the today deceased."

And according to the entity, the sum refunded was equal to Rodriguez's down payment.

Suspect took his own life

The National Police said the main suspect in Medina's and Martínez's death took his own life with one shot to the head when cornered by officers.

It said before taking his life, Rodríguez (José Palmita), 59, fired at the officers several times in a thicket in the Villa Azucarera district.

Meanwhile San Pedro province prosecutor Digna Ortiz said Rodriguez's body had only one bullet wound to his right temple.

The historic and rampant corruption in the CEA forced president Danilo Medina to fire its director Leoncio Almanzar last week, but as usual with the head of state, no charges were filed.