A recent protest by environmentalists in Bonao. Photo bonaocity.com.do.
Bonao, Dominican Republic.-  A tense protest by residents of Bonao (central) forced the authorities to release three local environmentalists, with the support of the clergy.

Dozens of people staged the protest in front of the Police National precinct in Bonao on Thursday to demand the release environmentalists Joaquín Aracena, Ramón Castillo and Ruben Luna, who were arrested yesterday.

Priests, community leaders and the Ecological and Social Movement participated In the protest, which stems from the long-standing conflict with the Falcondo nickel mine.

Local journalist Nieves Pito, quoted by bonaocity.com.do, and other personalities had warned that the environmentalists were the victim of "kidnapping."

Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Feb 2017 9:02 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Ridiculous..how can an arrest be called kidnapping !! Sensationalism at work again
