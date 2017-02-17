Even 'legal' Dominicans tread lightly in Trump Land

New York.- Dominicans living in upper Manhattan and other districts of the city have begun treading lightly during their usual outings, foregoing any social activity and visits to friends or relatives.

"The outings to the streets have to be cut; I don’t visit the old folks or my brother, friends, or places; Immigration began stopping people in several states; I only go to work," are some of the many concerns Dominicans express.

Many of the undocumented immigrants say despite having spent many years in the US without having problems with authorities ever, admit that they are "taking a chance" when they leave for work as fear accompanies their every step.

That fear has also spread among even residents living legally in the Big Apple for decades. "This residence is canceled for any nonsense and send one to the yard, you have to tread lightly," they say.

In response, Dominican elected officials in upper Manhattan, US congressman Adriano Espaillat, NY state senator Marisol Alcántara, assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa and councilman Ydanis Rodríguez, are actively in advising their compatriots, holding meetings and forums with the Dominican community.