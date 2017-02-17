Even 'legal' Dominicans tread lightly in Trump Land

New York.- Dominicans living in upper
Manhattan and other districts of the city have begun treading lightly during their
usual outings, foregoing any social activity and visits to friends or relatives.
"The outings to the streets have to be
cut; I don’t visit the old folks or my brother,
friends, or places; Immigration began stopping people in several states; I only
go to work," are some of the many concerns Dominicans express.
Many of the undocumented immigrants say
despite having spent many years in the US without having problems with
authorities ever, admit that they are "taking a chance" when they leave
for work as fear accompanies their every step.
That fear has also spread among even residents
living legally in the Big Apple for decades. "This residence is canceled for
any nonsense and send one to the yard, you have to tread lightly," they
say.
In response, Dominican elected officials in
upper Manhattan, US congressman Adriano Espaillat, NY state senator Marisol
Alcántara, assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa and councilman Ydanis Rodríguez, are
actively in advising their compatriots, holding meetings and forums with the Dominican
community.
Written by: zooma
, 17 Feb 2017 9:31 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
Yes, this is true. Family in states, naturalized citizens, are slightly paranoid, worried, about their status, profiled, fearing they will be stopped in the streets for any reason just to "check".
Thank you Mr Trump, for nothing, but grief.
Written by: bienamor
, 17 Feb 2017 9:42 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
have no empathy for those that are illegal and have been living there for decades. They have had more than enough time to be legal. this also applies to those living here in the DR for decades that are without legal status.
Written by: caonabo
, 17 Feb 2017 9:47 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Could you imagine the outcry if politicos here where doing the same with Haitian illegals.......
Written by: caonabo
, 17 Feb 2017 9:54 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: laman00
, 17 Feb 2017 10:57 AM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
From: Puerto Rico
Yet another attempt at yellow journalism...
Written by: bernies
, 17 Feb 2017 12:16 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
This is another fake news since I haven't heard not even one of any legal resident having problems. Now those living there for years without legal status in that country should be aware that they might get deported if they are caught. I remembered when I was living in Miami during Bill Clinton term between 96 and 2000 that many illegal workers were taken out of their jobs in restaurants by ICE because they used to do raids in those places. So now Trump is rounding administration is rounding up illegal immigrants with criminal records and trying to deport them and there is outcry. It is not that Trump doesn't immigrants in the USA, what he wants are legal migrants that work and pay their taxes and that doesn't do bad thing. For all of you liberal democrats, just remembered one thing. That law of deporting even legal residents or green card holders was created by your party guy Bill Clinton. He was the one that started all of that, so don't be blaming the Republic for that. Capiche.
Written by: anthonyC
, 17 Feb 2017 2:32 PM
From: United States
They weren't worried when Obama was deporting over 3 Million of them?
Biased Fake News
From: United States
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 4:03 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
fake news by fake people.
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 9:20 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
they know better this what these people do. In the United States they deport in the dr they lynch the illegals. u still care about the dr?
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 9:38 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
many times I have seen the DR military make raids on Haitians in pop. in trucks on the malecon they would round up the Haitians, many didn't have passports or ID's but some did and they was legal. the police would destroy the papers. this doesn't happen in the United States. FAKE NEWS COMING OUT OF NEW YORK FROM LEGAL DOMINICANS. guess many of them received a few dollars to say they are SCARED? scared of what? don't be scared go collect your benefits and go shoplifting. all is good in AMERICA.
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 9:44 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 9:44 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 9:47 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
what's goes around comes around. f-ing cry babies.
From: United States
this is not true unless you commit a crime. Anyone who comes to America legally has every right to live in peace. You commit a crime or fraud you should not be here
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 11:24 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 1:49 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
ans. The episode is known as the Parsley Massacre 25,000 Haitians dead. now that's a VISA.
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 1:55 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Written by: Tuznik
, 18 Feb 2017 3:42 PM
From: United States
Rosevelt also signed the good neighbor pact . This was to prevent any aggression against the United States . It gave clearance to go into Latin America to clean out dissent against America , Trujillo was a tyrant . Very much like Sadam . Plus I won't deny that Trujillo was an American plant . But that still won't save any body in America that is hiding under the radar and not paying taxes like every body else . Living off of the welfare rolls , no taxes and pulling off crimes to support an easy way of life .
At the cost if every body else of course . I'm all for the crack down . If it will get the cartels and gang bangers out of American society . The DR can have them back where its an acceptable way of life down there . Those here legally and with out a criminal back ground are welcome . As long as they work for a living . Like every other hard working American that works and pays taxes .
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 5:21 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Written by: RobertoJose, 17 Feb 2017 10:57 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
Let's go TRUMP, give the legal immigrants a chance. Screw the illegals, the should know better. THEY DO BETTER. in life these illegals do everything wrong. when they get up in the morning each day they look for trouble. enough is enough just as u Dominica want too rid the dr from Haitians the United States wants too get rid of all illegals. GO TRUMP, GO.
From: United States
I'm from dominican descend and I totally agree except the way of life you describe is NOT acceptable
in the D.R.. Most people would like those people locked up. They are a threat to the dominican society as well.
From: United States
I'm from dominican descend and I totally agree except the way of life you describe is NOT acceptable
in the D.R.. Most people would like those people locked up. They are a threat to the dominican society as well.
Written by: Tuznik
, 18 Feb 2017 5:46 PM
From: United States
Even legal Dominicans tread lightly ..... Why ? Do they have some illegal side business going ?
Act like a crook walk like a crook and talk like a crook . And you will get questioned . Be a tough guy and bully people around . And when the law shows up your victims point at you . American isn't some third world nation where tough guy cartel types and gangs of thugs roam in the night . While other just keep their heads down in fear . . There are people on the run from cartel owned nations . Where politicians make good money to turn their heads . That is a matter sanctuary . Not welfare which is why America can't run on a deficit any more . Trump may be the guy that does get rid of the cartels and their way of life . If he does make some good changes and brings America out of this situation .
Then I would be all for going into some of these Central American country's and putting an end to the cartel rule and their way of govt. . And evil governing is what they are doing .
Written by: Tuznik
, 18 Feb 2017 6:16 PM
From: United States
On the run .. Sanctuary is something America must show . That is where welfare comes in . But coming to America and sucking up welfare as a way of just living isn't OK . Sticking a gun in your belt and going out to deal drugs isn't the answer either . Help is good for those who need it when running for their lives . But sticking a gun in your belt so you can be a big man and breaking the law for a living is what many of these so called immigrants are doing . They are bringing to America the same damn thing their mothers are running from . Mothers trying to save their children by escaping may keep their heads down in silence when they get here . Don't know that here in America you can point at the bad guys that they ran from . And something will be done about it . This is the attitude that is coming . Get with the program or leave is the message . Even mothers on the run to save their kids can be legal .
The thugs that follow . No . Get the hell out now . Not here in America .
Written by: Tuznik
, 18 Feb 2017 6:37 PM
From: United States
Tread lightly if any one thinks they can bring the cartel way of life and the crooked political field here to America with them . It ain't gonna happen any more . So protest all they want . Cry all they want .
Come to America to make the cheese . Not just chew on it like rats . Do any of these protestors who are here illegally want to go back and make the country they ran from like America ? They shouldn't be protesting the hand that feeds them . What they should be doing is protesting what they ran from . And learn how to be American enough to back a change things where they ran from . Take the values of America back to the pit they left . Before they cry and demand about how they were treated here .
They could go back to the way of life they failed to change themselves . Don't forget that . Law and order . No more excuses . Stop crying , get legal , respect law and order or go back . Its a wake up call now . America is not Latin America where the cartel cash rules the day .
From: United States
Hey "distorting danny", dummy I'm not letting you distort our Constitution or our history to fit your Haitian agenda.
NEVER in the modern history of the Dominican Republic have we ever granted citizenship to illegal Haitians, ( we didn't have ANY other nationality coming illegally from 1844-1929 except Haitians.)
After we lost over 5,000 sq mi to illegal Haitian encroachment in 1929, the law was constitutionally formalized: citizenship by blood or LEGAL immigration only.
It was clarified in 2010 because of the stupid argument by Haitians trying to interpret OUR constitution by saying the term foreigners in transit did not refer to them....yea, right...That's the ticket.
Your full of it danny
Written by: danny00
, 18 Feb 2017 9:21 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Dominicans hire haitians 4 cheap labor. then some of u lynch them or beat them. your the jerk dummy.? 3rd world country guess u didn't know that. BUILD a WALL
Written by: danny00
, 19 Feb 2017 7:44 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Constitution or our history to fit your Haitian agenda.
NEVER ...............who's talking about your so-called consititution? I'm posting about the way u treat people. it's Dominicans that are bring Haitians into the dr hiring them giving them jobs. why don't u attack the rich dominicas who import them into the DR? NO JOBS NO HAITIANS. your scared to place the blame on the source of all your problems. FAKE NEWS AND FAKE BULLSHIP BY DOMINICANS.
Written by: chics
, 19 Feb 2017 11:15 AM
From: United States
if you are here "illegal" get your papers....isn't it the same in the d.r.??
From: United States, United states, homes of taxes and every foul philosophy on the planet.
I say we deport that gorilla face danny mojon 00 hey Haitian loser your still here being the hater loser , cara de culo , bajo a peo , vete a lava ese culo morado. lmao!
Written by: danny00
, 19 Feb 2017 6:38 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
HELLBORN000, see your back. u want to pick on me why? u a-S holes import them into the dr then u want to deport them. are u guys that stupid HELLBORN000,? I shouldn't ask such a stupid world-wide the people know about the lack of intelligence in the dr. HEY! u still going upstart to sing sing and Clinton to vist your brothers and your sister? SHIP they been at these prisons 4 years.
Written by: danny00
, 20 Feb 2017 10:46 AM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Hellborn000, I can't wait to see u on the next con-air flight from JFK -SDQ.... hope your brothers and sister are on the flight with u. HAHAHAHAHAHA
From: United States, United states, homes of taxes and every foul philosophy on the planet.
Hey danny00 your going on 10 years of talking outa your ass, hows that florida rathole you live in doing, hey monkey boy I want to put Vaseline in that purple culo of yours and make sweet love to it lmao. lets take it back to Africa . lol
From: United States, Greatest City in the Galaxy!!
Now you know what DT meant when he said he's creating Jobs for Americans. He's only creating larger enforcement divisions (GESTAPO SQUADS) in order to crack down on illegals, drugs, gangs, those are the only jobs he will ever create for Americans. He will hire all the Rednecks in America (keeps his promise to them at the same time) and give them all the freedom they want to chase everyone. WANT A JOB..HERE TAKE THIS WEAPON, AND BADGE GO CHASE ILLEGALS NO MATTER WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN-REDNECK STYLE
From: United States, Greatest City in the Galaxy!!
