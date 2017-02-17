Close Gallery
R. Rodriguez G. Montalvo, F.D Espinal.
Santo Domingo.- Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo on Friday said a high level commission was named to immediately investigate everything related to the sale of State Sugar Council (CEA) lands and render a report within one week, in the wake of the murder of two journalists in San Pedro de Macorís.

Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez said the commission should "examine and report to the Presidency on the transactions of buying and selling land allegedly related to recent events in San Pedro de Macoris province. He said the report shall recommend the pertinent legal actions."

The Presidency also suspended CEA director José Joaquín Domínguez, who will be provisionally replaced by CEA Livestock Affairs Agency (CEAGANA) current director Héctor Bienvenido Abreu.

"We're committed to placing all the means at our disposal to clarify them (the murders). Our goal is to reach the truth and to clarify the necessary responsibilities. We have said that justice and transparency are essential in this government but this is the best way to prove it, with actions," Montalvo said.

Executive order 44-17 created the commission headed by Presidency Legal adviser  Flavio Dario Espinal and includes Land Titles commission director José Dantes Diaz, and Ethics director Lidio Cadet.

Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Feb 2017 4:16 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This is a biased translation of the press release. There are two quite seperate things . The first relates to the suspension of the CEA director and a complete investigation into the land transactions conducted by the CEA . In no way was this confined just to sales in the SPM area but to all transactions.
The second relates to a full investigation into the murders of the three people in the SPM case and does not limit itself to just investigation of any land sales . If the commission does not start with an open mind ,why have a commission.
No matter what , it is all too late , the fiscal and the police have had time to cover all unwanted tracks , the body will be buried and no one will be able to see if there was just one shot to the head or various shots in his back that appeared to have been shown initially . At lest Danilo has done the right thing , but at this stage , the people who know all are keeping very quiet .
Written by: caonabo, 17 Feb 2017 4:24 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Help urgent!!!......new editors needed.....I still enjoy reading DT...keeps me on my toes....jejeje
Written by: bernies, 17 Feb 2017 4:35 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Ricardito, some people are spoken even publicly. This morning I had a conversation with a person that told me something different about what actually really happened in this case. The murderer was not a bad guy at all, he was a businessman whom sold some of his businesses in order to buy that land and then he was jerked around and according some people accounts when he killed those two guys he went there to make a public statement on the radio about what happen to him and they denied him the right to do that so he got very angry. The guy had a baseball academy in San Pedro, Pizza place among others smalls businesses and he was not deported from the USA as some are saying. Some people are saying that he wanted to give himself up but that there two groups looking for him, the police and the people involved on the sale of the government lands.
Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Feb 2017 5:59 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Thanks bernies ,,yes I am still in la Romana at this moment and I am told that on la Romana television, they actually showed the back of Rodriguez with serious injuries . Dominican News has stated that he had no convictions in the DR or the USA and was not deported The security men in Casa de Campo where I play golf are from SPM in large numbers and they are saying Rodriguez was killed by the police.. To me that tallies up with what I saw the following morning on the internet. What I am surprised about is that some articles and photos that were on the pages of two online papers have now been taken off ..no where to be found . The sad thing is that the deaths were all for nothing .
