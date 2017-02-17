Santo Domingo.- Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo on Friday said a high level commission was named to immediately investigate everything related to the sale of State Sugar Council (CEA) lands and render a report within one week, in the wake of the murder of two journalists in San Pedro de Macorís.

Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez said the commission should "examine and report to the Presidency on the transactions of buying and selling land allegedly related to recent events in San Pedro de Macoris province. He said the report shall recommend the pertinent legal actions."

The Presidency also suspended CEA director José Joaquín Domínguez, who will be provisionally replaced by CEA Livestock Affairs Agency (CEAGANA) current director Héctor Bienvenido Abreu.

"We're committed to placing all the means at our disposal to clarify them (the murders). Our goal is to reach the truth and to clarify the necessary responsibilities. We have said that justice and transparency are essential in this government but this is the best way to prove it, with actions," Montalvo said.

Executive order 44-17 created the commission headed by Presidency Legal adviser Flavio Dario Espinal and includes Land Titles commission director José Dantes Diaz, and Ethics director Lidio Cadet.