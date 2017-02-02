Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina has appointed Brigadier General Rafael Antonio Carrasco Paulino as the new executive director of the Civil Defense, via decree 102-17.
Carrasco Paulino, an army officer, replaces Major General Rafael Emilio de Luna Pichirilo, also from the army, who has been appointed to serve as executive director of the Presidency's Tecnical Unit for the Execution of Agro-Forestry Projects.
The decree was announced by Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, via his Twitter account.
New Civil Defense director appointed
For your information .. trump is going to insult every body across the globe . Just to find out if any one will stand in his way . In case any body hasn't noticed .. Most people will stand in his way . These protests will turn to riots before all this settles down . If TRUMP doesn't get his spoiled brat ego under control. I like America's national parks . Its sad to see that the DR actually has to use military power to protect something every Dominican should appreciate . Just because a few squatters and logging out fits want to use land they don't even own . But it looks like that is what it will take . Why compensate any body that squats on land they don't own ? Who in the hell do these people think they are ? Just kick em in the ass and tell them to get off of land they don't own . They are trespassing on public lands . If they don't like it . Charge them for back rent owed to the nation .