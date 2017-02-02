New Civil Defense director appointed.!!!!

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina has appointed Brigadier General Rafael Antonio Carrasco Paulino as the new executive director of the Civil Defense, via decree 102-17.

Carrasco Paulino, an army officer, replaces Major General Rafael Emilio de Luna Pichirilo, also from the army, who has been appointed to serve as executive director of the Presidency's Tecnical Unit for the Execution of Agro-Forestry Projects.

The decree was announced by Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, via his Twitter account.