Santo Domingo.- Brazilian construction company Odebrecht told United States authorities that its bribes to Dominican government officials from 2001 to 2014 weren't documented and that it used its influence to secure financing in Dominican Republic's Budget for projects in the Caribbean country.

An Odebrecht executive provided the information in a large case file in New York East District Court, which is posted on a website which registered investigators and lawyers can access, on the bribes which the company made to government officials in several Latin American countries to win the tender for major projects.

"To secure certain public works contracts in the Dominican Republic, Odebrecht paid bribes to an intermediary responsible for mediating with the government, with the understanding that some of the money would be transferred to government officials," court papers say.

"Most of the payments were made with undocumented funds from the Structured Operations Division with the authorization of Odebrecht's Employee 6," the file says, although the document doesn't identify "Employee 6."

"Through this agreement, Odebrecht was able to influence the government budget and the approval of financing for certain projects in the Dominican Republic," notes the court document.

Outlet listin.com.do reports that it had access to the information, which notes that in those years Odebrecht made "undue payments of more than 92 million dollars to government officials and intermediaries working on behalf of the Dominican Republic."

"Odebrecht achieved profits of more than $163 million (US) as a result of these bribery payments."