San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- The commission appointed by president Danilo Medina to investigate irregular land sales, which led to the murder of two journalists, the shooter's suicide and a secretary injured, must be widened to other East region cities, where the State Sugar Council (CEA), through its Real Estate Office "illegally sold and distributed as a piñata" some 1,134 hectares to senior military and police officers, as well as companies linked to the sugar industry and current government officials.

The National Human Rights Commission in the East region blew the whistle on CES's land-grabs, and demanded an investigation into the "sale or distribution as a piñata "of lands to military and police generals in Hato Mayor, Bayaguana, Boca Chica, El Seibo and San Pedro.

In a statement, CNDH national vice president José Guzman said the land distribution at the CEA began in 1997 during Leonel Fernandez's first term in office, continued with Hipólito Mejía, but assures that "the criminal action is more marked in the current government."

The Humans Rights leader said political influences led to dividing the the lands that belonged to the Boca Chica, Porvenir and Quisqueya sugar mills, and in Bayaguana and Monte Plata as well.

Quoted by diariolirbre.com.do, Guzman said the commission should investigate a denounced distribution of thousands of hectares of grazing lands at Capote, Don López, Hato Mayor province.

"The same should investigate the complaints of citizens in the municipality Consuelo, six kilometers north of San Pedro de Macoris."