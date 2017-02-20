Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Minority Democratic Option party president Minou Távarez Mirabal on Monday said president Danilo Medina and former persident Leonel Fernández should speak about the Odebrecht scandal.

She said Medina should be the first to explain the US$92.0 million  bribe scandal as president, while Fernandez as should speak as head of the ruling PLD party.

"We're facing a serious political problem that has sparked a political crisis and whose solution can only be political," said the former deputy.

She said this crisis won't be solved by "sacrificing a bishop to save the king."

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders in San Pedro, Tavarez said the government has lost control of the problem. "I want to remind the players that this is the message that the Dominican people are sending."

She urged Dominicans to continue demanding the Government's explanation on such an "onerous" case.  "We cannot imagine a country ruled by them or by others corrupt people accused of bribing and being bribed. They have to take responsibility for all their crimes since 2001 to now."

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: DomRat, 20 Feb 2017 10:22 PM
From: Dominican Republic
You go girl ! ! This should be the start of a painful but ultimately healthy catharsis. Anyone not personally stained by this should have no trouble lancing the boil - but therein lies the problem. A rat has ran under a sheet of plywood on the ground, turning it over is going to expose snakes, cien pies, rat's nests as well as the rat. Get on with it, it is not going to go away, just going to add more fuel to the fire - like the sugar lands deals, school construction payments, bagmen and asphalt companies.
Written by: ciber, 21 Feb 2017 9:04 AM
From: United States
Their is a saying here erase all past errors and open a new account. The banks will be over flowing with politicos. Best wishes on changing any concepts on moral concerns with money be it from any source.
Written by: ciber, 21 Feb 2017 11:14 AM
From: United States
If she wants them to come clean she will have to buy the soap !
