Santo Domingo.- Minority Democratic Option party president Minou Távarez Mirabal on Monday said president Danilo Medina and former persident Leonel Fernández should speak about the Odebrecht scandal.

She said Medina should be the first to explain the US$92.0 million bribe scandal as president, while Fernandez as should speak as head of the ruling PLD party.

"We're facing a serious political problem that has sparked a political crisis and whose solution can only be political," said the former deputy.

She said this crisis won't be solved by "sacrificing a bishop to save the king."

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders in San Pedro, Tavarez said the government has lost control of the problem. "I want to remind the players that this is the message that the Dominican people are sending."

She urged Dominicans to continue demanding the Government's explanation on such an "onerous" case. "We cannot imagine a country ruled by them or by others corrupt people accused of bribing and being bribed. They have to take responsibility for all their crimes since 2001 to now."