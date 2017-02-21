Santo Domingo.- Presidency Legal Adviser Flavio Darío Espinal on Monday said the commission appointed to investigative the scandal of the sale of State Sugar Council (CEA) land which led to the shooting death of two radio hosts and the perpetrator's suicide, will interview its officials and review legal documents and conduct onsite inspections in some areas.

The official confirmed that the commission plans to travel to San Pedro de Macoris to investigate the case that gave rise to the problem and why the commission was formed.

The commissioners went to the CEA offices in the La Feria sector and met with interim director Héctor Bienvenido Abreu for several hours, as well as with other officials.

Protest

Several people also went to the CEA, claiming having been victims of that "mafia," among them, journalist Wendy Sosa, who bought a lot in the subdivision Pantoja, "which was sold several times," and in the end her house was demolished by municipal authorities for allegedly being an illegal construction.