Julio Borges 
Santo Domingo.- Venezuela National Assembly president Julio Borges on Monday said that both the Dominican Congress and the Government should get more involved in his country's social and political problems.

In a visit to the Chamber of Deputies to bolster ties between the two nations, the Venezuelan lawmaker invited them to take part in an event slated for Brazil, to strengthen the parliaments' role in democracy.

For his part, deputy Ito Bisonó, speaking for the lower Chamber, thanked Borges, and stressed the historical and political ties between Caracas and Santo Domingo.

COMMENTS
13 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 21 Feb 2017 10:26 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Why get involved with the crisis of another sovereign nation ? The DR has crises of its own and there is no need to mix it up with Venezuela.

Written by: MrNino, 21 Feb 2017 10:35 AM
From: Dominican Republic
What zooma said..
Written by: foresthill, 21 Feb 2017 11:03 AM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
Venezuela is desperate for international support so that they can drag other nations into their turmoil.

Leave the bastards alone to sort out their own problems.

They should be careful that Citgo is not nationalized by the US.
Written by: caonabo, 21 Feb 2017 11:05 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Idiotic idea from this guy.......
Written by: laman00, 21 Feb 2017 3:39 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Jajajajja is this guy an IDIOT or what involve and to do what? Get your own house in order first MORAN and get involved in others affair, on the contrary you should stay away from another FAILED nation who can't even produce a toilet paper. A great legacy of SOCIALISM Thats been run by a BUS driver what do you expect.....
Written by: hbzeno, 21 Feb 2017 3:43 PM
From: United States
the only involvement should be to kill Nicolás Maduro, this has got to be the biggest moron on the world stage. It would be a shame to see this evil lives to an older age.
Written by: danny00, 21 Feb 2017 8:18 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
HUGO CHAVEZ, his 33y old daughter has a net worth of four and half billion dollars? this girl had problems finishing high school. U have to LOL at South America countries. GOVTS. GET RICH AND THE PEOPLE CANT WIPE A-S. NOT EVEN PAPER AVAILABLE. SUCKERS
Written by: Trinitario809, 22 Feb 2017 4:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Remember when Maduro took the Haitian side instead of the Dominican side regarding illegal immigration, and said that "whoever messes with their little brother (Haiti), is messing with them?

Well, they should go talk to danny and his country of Haiti.
They should be looking for their "little brother's" support instead of ours.

Right, Dannygraj00?
Written by: Pedrin, 23 Feb 2017 4:26 PM
From: United States
It seems as if Mr. Borges wants to make his country's problems worse .
