Santo Domingo.- Venezuela National Assembly president Julio Borges on Monday said that both the Dominican Congress and the Government should get more involved in his country's social and political problems.

In a visit to the Chamber of Deputies to bolster ties between the two nations, the Venezuelan lawmaker invited them to take part in an event slated for Brazil, to strengthen the parliaments' role in democracy.

For his part, deputy Ito Bisonó, speaking for the lower Chamber, thanked Borges, and stressed the historical and political ties between Caracas and Santo Domingo.