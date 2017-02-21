Santo Domingo.- Venezuela National Assembly president Julio Borges on Monday said that both the Dominican Congress and the Government should get more involved in his country's social and political problems.
In a visit to the Chamber of Deputies to bolster ties between the two nations, the Venezuelan lawmaker invited them to take part in an event slated for Brazil, to strengthen the parliaments' role in democracy.
For his part, deputy Ito Bisonó, speaking for the lower Chamber, thanked Borges, and stressed the historical and political ties between Caracas and Santo Domingo.
Why get involved with the crisis of another sovereign nation ? The DR has crises of its own and there is no need to mix it up with Venezuela.
Leave the bastards alone to sort out their own problems.
They should be careful that Citgo is not nationalized by the US.
Well, they should go talk to danny and his country of Haiti.
They should be looking for their "little brother's" support instead of ours.
Right, Dannygraj00?