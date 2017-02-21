Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Former vice president Rafael Alburquerque on Tuesday admitted today that Dominican Republic's ruling party (PLD) has been weak in combating corruption in some cases.

The member of the PLD's highest echelon, the Political Committee, said this organization was formed by a man (the late Juan Bosch) who left him a legacy of decency, honorability and seriousness that must be preserved, "or else theyll take us out of power."

"We have to defend that legacy of morality, seriousness and honesty, I think we've often been weak, if you will, but what I have always warned is that unfortunately we try to condition justice, and create a state of perception. There is a kind of media hit squad to say so-and-so is guilty and since they are guilty should immediately be punished, he said.

Speaking on Hoy Mismo Channel 9, Alburquerque said the entire government or the President shouldn't be blamed just because a particular official is corrupt.

Written by: caonabo, 21 Feb 2017 3:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic
I for one agree that "the entire government or the President shouldn't be blamed just because a particular official is corrupt".......but a good majority are....lol
Written by: Ricardolito, 21 Feb 2017 6:42 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Corruption is part and parcel of the Dominican Republic ..tiguery is just a small part of it . Dominicans have absolutely no qualms about lying , no qualms about unfairly taking people down and indulging in unfair or unsociable conduct . The great redeeming feature about Dominicans is that they are normally are good company
