Santo Domingo.- The Green March movement will deliver via subpoena the first group of signatures of the Green Paper to president Danilo Medina on Wednesday, thus formalizing its request for actions to deal with the Odebrecht scandal.

The grassroots movement's demand comes just three weeks after staging a massive march to Parque Independencia, which some estimates placed at hundreds of thousands of participants.

They demand that Medina designate a commission of independent prosecutors as soon as possible, together with United Nations technicians, to investigate Odebrecht's admitted bribe of US$92.0 million to local officials and ballooned costs on public works.