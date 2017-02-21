Close Gallery
Green march gathers signatures. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo.- The Green March movement will deliver via subpoena the first group of signatures of the Green Paper to president Danilo Medina on Wednesday, thus formalizing its request for actions to deal with the Odebrecht scandal.

The grassroots movement's demand comes just three weeks after staging a massive march to Parque Independencia, which some estimates placed at hundreds of thousands of participants.

They demand that Medina designate a commission of independent prosecutors as soon as possible, together with United Nations technicians, to investigate Odebrecht's admitted bribe of US$92.0 million to local officials and ballooned costs on public works.

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 21 Feb 2017 6:37 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
If only DT could write an article accurately without always seeking to inject its own political agenda into the article ...then DT would be of value .As it is now ,it is always necessary to try to find some collaboration of the facts in the DT articles.
