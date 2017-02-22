Santo Domingo.- The State Sugar Council (CEA) resold to an offshore registered in Panama, whose shareholder is identified as "El Portador" (the Carrier), land that had been transferred to the Central Bank in 1999.



According to a report by outlet diariolibre.com., the land, sold last year at RD$14 per square meter (US$29 cents), is part of a Cadastral District of the town San José de los Llanos, San Pedro province (east).

The sale via 12 contracts signed on the same date: April 28, 2016, between the sugar mill Ingenio Boca Chica, represented by the now suspended CEA director José Joaquín Domínguez, and the company Ordell Assets, represented by Pedro de Jesus Paulino.

The land of more than one million square meters, was sold for RD$15.1 million.

Only slight variations in the amount of the sales distinguish the nearly identical contracts.

several mining concessions operate on part of those lands, including Taína, registered in the Mining Agency since 1996, on behalf of Coastal Aggregates, whose stakeholder, Miguel Peña, complains that the new buyer prevents them from operating .

Buyers

The acquirer of the CEA lands, Ordell Assets, is a "corporation incorporated under Law 32 of 1927, of the Republic of Panama."