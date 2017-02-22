Close Gallery
The corrrupt steal the land, the locals are left with the bagasse...Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The State Sugar Council (CEA) resold to an offshore registered in Panama, whose shareholder is identified as "El Portador" (the Carrier), land that had been transferred to the Central Bank in 1999.


According to a report by outlet diariolibre.com., the land, sold last year at RD$14 per square meter (US$29 cents), is part of a  Cadastral District of the town San José de los Llanos, San Pedro province (east).

The sale via 12 contracts signed on the same date: April 28, 2016, between the sugar mill Ingenio Boca Chica, represented by the now suspended CEA director José Joaquín Domínguez, and the company Ordell Assets, represented by Pedro de Jesus Paulino.

The land of more than one million square meters, was sold for RD$15.1 million.

Only slight variations in the amount of the sales distinguish the nearly identical contracts.

several mining concessions operate on part of those lands, including Taína, registered in the Mining Agency since 1996, on behalf of Coastal Aggregates, whose stakeholder, Miguel Peña, complains that the new buyer prevents them from operating .

Buyers

The acquirer of the CEA lands, Ordell Assets, is a "corporation incorporated under Law 32 of 1927, of the Republic of Panama."

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: caonabo, 22 Feb 2017 9:33 AM
From: Dominican Republic
The Dominican government is also known as thievery inc...........
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 