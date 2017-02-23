Santo Domingo.- The US State Dept. has cancelled the visa of three judges of the Santo Domingo Province Appellate Court without providing reasons.

Outlet listin.com.do reports trying to communicate with judges Saulo Ysabel Díaz, Manuel del Socorro Pérez García and Rosaly Yovianka Stefani Brito, without a response, after receiving information from official sources who asked not to reveal their names.

Information was also requested from the US Embassy in the country, which responded;

"With respect to your request to confirm the information circulated in the media, the official response is: The US Embassy is not allowed to comment on details of specific visa cases," said US Embassy Press attaché Kelly McCarthy.

The Court's most recent controversial ruling overturned the conviction of Winston Rizik Rodriguez 'El gallero' (cockfighter) and his brother Nelson Rizik Delgado of 10 and 5 years in prison, convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering .

Moreover, Winston Rizik has been declared a fugitive from the U.S. Marshalls Service (www.usmarshals.gov/investigations/major_cases/rizik.htm.)

The sentence now overturned was handed down on March 9, 2016, by the Monte Plata province Panel Court.

Dissident vote

Judge Díaz, who cast a dissenting vote, said the appellate court shouldn't have ordered a new trial and should have issued its own ruling.

Accusation

Winston Rizik is being held at El Pinito, La Vega correctional facility charged with trafficking 7.48 kilos of cocaine and illegal possession of several assault rifles in a farm in Monte Plata.

Indictment

The Anti-Money Laundering Office charged Winston Rizik with money laundering and drug trafficking.

In 2010 unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle tried to assassinate Winston Rizik, who was shot and injured in his left shoulder on a busy intersection on Churchill Av., where his Lexus SUV had 9 bullet holes on the driver's side.

