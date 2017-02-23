Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic search and rescue teams on Thursday found the body of a 17-year-old girl missing after a boat capsized in the northeastern coast Tuesday, with people headed to Puerto Rico illegally.

The minor identified as Walkiria Matías Tapia places the number of fatal victims at three.

Her body was pulled out of the water near the site of the mishap, Dominican Navy spokesman Augusto Lizardo told Efe.

The girl was traveling with a 19-year-old sister, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The 21-foot yola-type boat capsized near a beach in Miches township, El Seibo province, where authorities reported having recovered the body of another woman shortly after, and that of Reinaldo Mejia early Wednesday.

More than a dozen boatpeople are still missing and feared dead.