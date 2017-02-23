Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic search and rescue teams on Thursday found the body of a 17-year-old girl missing after a boat capsized in the northeastern coast Tuesday, with people headed to Puerto Rico illegally.

The minor identified as Walkiria Matías Tapia places the number of fatal victims at three.

Her body was pulled out of the water near the site of the mishap, Dominican Navy spokesman Augusto Lizardo told Efe.

The girl was traveling with a 19-year-old sister, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The 21-foot yola-type  boat capsized near a beach in Miches township, El Seibo province, where authorities reported having recovered the body of another woman shortly after, and that of Reinaldo Mejia early Wednesday.

More than a dozen boatpeople are still missing and feared dead.

Written by: laman00, 24 Feb 2017 1:25 AM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Ricky why are these people leaving? according to you this country is becoming more and more developed with each and every day, and more middle class are emerging and all that CRAP that you keep repeating like a parrot, every other day there are people getting cought or dead on a high seas, why is that Ricky BOY????
