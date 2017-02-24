Santo Domingo.- With the delivery of the first 312,413 citizens' signatures to president Danilo Medina, Dominican Republic's Green March movement on Thursday said it has formalized their demands prior to the chief executive's annual address to the nation on Monday.

They said their countdown began Wednesday and will last until February 27, and will be increasing the pressure and expectations until Medina delvers his speech.

Natalia Mármol, a journalist, social activist and member of the commission which delivered the notarized signatures to the National Palace on Wednesday, said they won't be satisfied until accepts their demand of designating independent prosecutors with the UN's support.

She said any other response would be an "attempt to maintain the prevailing regime of impunity," adding that the Green March organizers continue to collect signatures throughout the country and abroad.