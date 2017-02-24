Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Navy and Civil Defense on Friday recovered the body of a man who drowned and who was one of 17 boatpeople on a yola that capsized Tuesday near ??Miches (northeast), where it was headed illegally to Puerto Rico.

The body of Reynaldo Mejia was recovered by a Dominican Navy crew at Esmeralda Beach, where the boat had sailed from Puerto Rico to pick up the passengers.

It's the second body found by first responders.

Dominican Navy spokesman Augusto Lizardo said the search for the boat's other occupants resumed 6am Friday, while survivors affirm that they swam safely to shore once the boat capsized.