Santo Domingo.- Angst mounts among numerous sectors on the issue of corruption as high level government officials at the of affirm that president Danilo Medina will play the theme of Odebrecht in his address to the nation Monday, February 27, day of Dominican Independence.

The mounting protests against impunity including the march against corruption being staged since January 22 have also drawn political sectors which have decided to ride the wave.

And despite Medina's ability to quell mistrust when he steps up to a podium, leading news outlets agree that on this occasion, circumstances have changed.

"Medina has always been successful when taking advantage of the National Assembly stage on February 27 to pull a card from up his sleeve to deal with a thorny issue on the table, but now faces choppy political sea at the start of his second four-year term," outlet diario.libre.com reports.

Opción Democrática party president Minou Tavárez Mirabal says Dominicans don't want to be governed by those who favor fraud and appropriate the taxpayer's money.

She said she doesn't have high expectations on Medina's address. "The speech will have nothing new than the presidential efforts to try to shield himself and protect his accomplices."

She said the era in which the State ignores the crime and doesn't punish the criminals has come to an end and feels proud and supports for the Dominican people's rejection to being "ruled by those who favor fraud, protect fraud and appropriate the property of Dominicans and Dominicans."

On the "End of impunity" movement, Tavarez says that it goes beyond the Oderbrecht issue. "The clamor for justice also demands answers to clarify scandals such as Sun Land, Tucanos and bribes to lawmakers to approve the Tax Reform in 2015.

For Herrera Industries Association (AIH) president Antonio Taveras, the president must show a willingness to confront the cases of corruption. "I really do not want to create expectations. It's a rendering of accounts. The most logical thing is to clarify the country's willingness and diesposition to ensure that corruption cases are punished regardless of whether it's political or business leaders involved."

Political scientist Daniel Pou says Medina must deliver a speech that sends a clear message that he's commitment to produce the expected changes and which involve people in his political circle. "He has to save his leadership, because in visible terms for 2020, there's no leadership here that surpasses Danilo's to lead another electoral process.

Pou adds that the country will soon see if Medina is willing to sacrifice his leadership to save people from his party who no longer have any kind of political validity, "and whose actions are detrimental to his image."