Santo Domingo.- T he Democratic National Committee on Saturday elected former Labor Secretary Thomas E. (Tom) Perez chairman, narrowly defeating Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota.

Son of Dominican Republic parents, Perez takes the helm of a still-divided party stunned by Donald Trump’s victory but hopeful that it can ride the backlash against his presidency to revival.

The balloting, which carried a measure of suspense not seen in the party in decades, revealed that Democrats have yet to heal the wounds from last year’s presidential primary campaign. Mr. Perez, buoyed by activists most loyal to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, won with 235 votes out of 435 cast on the second ballot, according to The NY Times.