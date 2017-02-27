Santo Domingo.- Dominican Today wishes all Dominicans a happy Day of Independence.

President Danilo Medina will deliver his speech to the nation today Monday to mark the 173rd anniversary Independence Day, before the National Assembly, according to the Presidency's Website.

He's scheduled to arrive at Congress minutes before 10am. After receiving the traditional honors, Medina will enter the Assembly to deliver his speech and at 12:30 pm attend a mass in the Cathedral.

The head of state will then visit the Altar of the Nation at 1:30pm to honor the Founding Fathers and at 4:30, and will head the military parade along Santo Domingo's Malecon.