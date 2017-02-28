Santo Domingo.- The government will release tomorrow Wednesday the report by the commission appointed by president Danilo Medina to investigate the sale of State Sugar Council (CEA) lands, which led to the murder of two radio station hosts in San Pedro de Macorís (east).

Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo made the announcement Wednesday, and said Medina has yet to review the report.

Presidency legal adviser Flavio Darío Espinal, and State Land Titling Commission director José Dantés head the commission, among others.

The commission members traveled to San Pedro last week to interview several people, including those scammed with irregular sales, with a former governor and relatives of the announcers killed.

Radio station 103 FM hosts Leo Martinez and Luis Manuel Medina were gunned down by José Rodriguez, 59, an alleged victim of the irregular land sals, who later took his own life.